Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Talks About His Bond With Asim, Reveals Why He Drifted Away

Bigg Boss 13 contestants had to face some tough questions as they were put in the witness box in a fun session in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants were shown clips and questioned about their actions in the house. The episode ended before Sidharth Shukla’s session could be completed, but it will be continued further. However, in the short span, Sidharth disclosed his relationship with Asim Riaz. Read to know more.

Sidharth Shukla reveals why he drifted away from Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla was questioned about constantly getting physical with Asim Riaz. Sidharth said that he has done it but it was after Asim action, who nudges him first and he never started it. The host said that Sidharth is the elder and experienced one, while Asim is new, and he should show some tolerance. Sidharth replied that he has been patient earlier when the two were friends and he has been Asim’s babysitter.

Sidharth further added that he had an emotional bonding with Asim and in fact, his bonding with Asim is more than his connection with anyone else in the house. He mentioned that when the two started fighting it was mostly due to irrelevant and small instances. He said that Asim thinks that arguments are leading to his self-respect, which is not always true.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were good friends when the season started. Audiences loved to see the two together. But as the show moved ahead, they drifted apart and were seen engaging against each other several times. Even when Rohit Shetty entered the house, he told the two that their friendship is loved by the audiences and they should get back together. However, they continued to fight even after that.

After being extended for a month due to its popularity, Bigg Boss 13 is in its last week. The season is reportedly the most successful season as compared to the previous 12 seasons. As of now, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will be seen at the grand finale. Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh and Mahira Sharma are in the danger zone.

