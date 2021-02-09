Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For '#HBDRitaAunty Trend', Says 'Mom Is Happy And Grateful'

Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla, turned a year older on February 8. On her special day, the Shona Shona actor's fans cascaded to Twitter and dropped lovable wishes for her. "#HBDRitaAunty" was trending on the micro-blogging platform ever since Monday morning. Sidharth was overwhelmed by his fans' gesture and he took to Twitter and extended gratitude towards all. Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "A big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty. Mom was so happy to see this." He added that he made her read the beautiful things fans had written for her and that she is grateful and has sent love and blessings to all.

As soon as Sidharth Shukla's Twitter thread was up on the internet, netizens rushed to share his photos with his mother. A user tweeted, "I wish Rita Maa live long and you smile like this forever. you're the best son, friend, idol and above all a great human being. I learned a lot from you and still learning it would be my achievement," wheres many simply flooded the tweet with love and hearts.

Sidharth thanks fans for trending his mom on her b'day

A Big thank you to everyone who has/is participating in the trend #HBDRitaAunty mom was so happy to see this ....made her read the beautiful things you’ll had written for her..... she is great full and sends love and blessings to all ðŸ™ðŸ» — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 8, 2021

Apart from this, Sidharth took to his Instagram and gave a sneak-peek into the gifts his fans had sent home on his mother's birthday. A bunch of letters, cakes and gifts arrived at his home. He thanked everyone in the caption for the gifts.

On the work front, Shukla last teamed up with Shehnaaz Gill for a music album titled Shona Shona, which released in 2020. They were also a part of the video, Bhula Dunga, that follows the story of lovebirds who set upon an emotional ride filled with happiness, sorrow, excitement peace and much more. The song is sung by Darshan Raval. Whereas, Shona Shona is sung by Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Shehnaaz is looking like a Princess. Her expressions, her dance moves are fire.. she owns the mv. I loved her performance. She is definitely gonna be next blockbuster celebrity."

