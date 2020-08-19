Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Song Crosses 30 Million Views

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma recently appeared in a song together. Titled as Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, the video track has passed 30 million views on YouTube. Neha celebrated the achievement by thanking the viewers by posting a video on her social media handle.

Sidharth and Neha’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song crosses 30 million views

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram handle, where she has more than 10 million followers, to announce the news that her song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya with Sidharth Shukla has surpassed 30 million views on YouTube. She uploaded a video in which she is lip-syncing her song. The actor gives a fly kiss to her fans expressing her happiness. She thanked the viewers for making the romantic track a hit. She also urged people who might have not seen the song to go and watch it.

Neha Sharma’s video thanking the views received loved from her fans. Many users left heart-eye, fire and red-heart emoticons in the comment section. A few users also congratulated her for achieving the feat. Take a look at a few reactions.

'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' song

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is a romantic tracking featuring Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla, in their first music video appearance together. The video shows the two actors as a couple in picturesque romantic locations with a rainy background in some scenes. They are seen spending quality time with each other expressing their love.

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. The music is composed by Rajat Nagpal with lyrics penned down by Rana. Presented by Anshul Garg, it is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. The romantic number garnered praises from the viewers. Released on July 31, 2020, the video currently has 30 million+ views with more than 823k likes. It is uploaded on Desi Music Factor's YouTube channel.

