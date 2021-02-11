Sidharth Shukla Tweets In The Wee Hours Of Feb 11, Wishes To Erase This Day Forever

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors and has a huge fan base to his credit. The Balika Vadhu actor recently took to Twitter in the wee hours of February 11 and talked about erasing this day forever from the calendar.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Beautiful Home In New Instagram Video

Sidharth Shukla wants to erase the day from calender

In a recent tweet, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya star Sidharth Shukla talked about erasing this date from the calendar altogether. Shukla posted the tweet at 4.45 AM on February 11, 2021, and further wrote about what one could do about the memories. His post received 17K likes and 4945 retweets in a few hours and fans replied to his tweet asking if he is doing well. Check out his tweet:

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Thanks Fans For '#HBDRitaAunty Trend', Says 'Mom Is Happy And Grateful'

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

A lot of his fans got worried seeing his post, replied to the tweet, and sent him strength and positive energy to deal with whatever he was going through. His followers made a lot of speculations about what the tweet could mean and who is referred to in it. Going by his fans' comments and reactions, Sidharth Shukla's father passed away on this date years ago, which is why he posted about it. You can see some of the fan reactions here and how they offered their sympathies.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

You are an inspiration to millions of people, you are known to be a man with a tough exterior but days like this only make us realize how fragile you are and how you are just as normal as us. Sending you a big warm virtual hug today, praying everything is alright. We love you❤️❤️ — Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) February 10, 2021

Simple.. don’t erase the dates .. just hold the moment nd think exactly at that speck of time a one part of ours gets stronger nd gives us that strength which helps us to walk for our life.. love and wishes ❤️❤️❤️nd ur guardian angel ur dad is with always u..look at the mirror ❣️ — jass (@jassanjhkaurluv) February 10, 2021

sid u must be talking about something close or someone close ..i dont exactly know but sid just know i love u so much..big hug..i hv tears in my eyes..never seen u this much vulnerable..just talk to rita aunty ...jyada nahi socho. — ❤️ (@tenaciouspri) February 10, 2021

Undoubtedly,

But

the greatest advice that we can ever give to our own selves is to live each & every moment to the fullest so that we have no space to regret upon it later on.🍁



Cheer up @sidharth_shukla Siddy Boy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/a3FD2dteJa — 🇮🇳 (@SidDilking) February 10, 2021

Sidharth Shukla on professional front

Sidharth made his television acting debut with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na where he starred alongside Aastha Chaudhary. He then went to star in Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and Love U Zindagi. His shot to fame was with Colors Tv's Balika Vadhu wherein he played the character of Shiv Shekhar who was the show lead Anandi's husband and the collector of the village. He was declared as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Sidharth also appeared in the Bollywood film titled Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, where he portrayed the supporting character with Varun Dhawan as the lead. The actor also has featured in some of the most popular songs lately. Some of his popular tracks include Bhula Dunga which has 100 million views on YouTube, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya has 43 million views and his track Shona Shona has over 100 million views on YouTube, wherein he starred with rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song 'Bhula Dunga' Surpasses 100 Million Views

Image Credits: Sidharth Shukla Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.