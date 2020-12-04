Sidharth Shukla Announces Broken But Beautiful Season 3, Fans Say 'excitement At Its Peak'

After having a lot of speculations and waiting from the fans, actor Sidharth Shukla has announced Broken But Beautiful season 3, which has created a lot of hype among the fans. The video shared by Sidharth on his Twitter account has given an insight into this brand new season of the show which is produced by Alt Balaji. Barely a short while later after the video was shared, his Twitter post started buzzing with excited replies and reactions from his fans. Have a look at the video and how fans of Sidharth Shukla reacted.

Sidharth shares a glimpse of Broken But Beautiful season 3, gets his fans excited

Sidharth Shukla has shared a short video while announcing the brand new season of the show, which appears to be a musical introduction of the season. The video starts with a small poem which then transcends into a romantic song. The faces of Sidharth and Sonia Rathee, the leads of the show, are slowly revealed before they both sing their own share of lines in the video.

In his tweet, Sidharth mentioned Broken But Beautiful season 3 and also wrote a line mentioning the lead characters of the show, Rumi and Agastya. The very first line of the tweet reads, “Every end leads to a new beginning!”

Reactions of excited fans immediately started pouring in on Twitter. Many fans started wishing Sidharth Shukla's web series. They expressed their excitement of getting to see him gear up for a new show. Some of them even expressed their confidence of the actor performing well on screen before having seen the show.

It would appear that the actor has gained quite a few fans after appearing in a popular reality show. It would be safe to say that his fans have missed him in action on the screen.

Sidharth Shukla began his career in modelling and later stepped into the entertainment industry. After having an extensive career in television shows, the actor even landed a major role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He has appeared in well-known reality shows and has since gained even more popularity. He has announced that the filming of Broken But Beautiful season 3 will begin soon.

