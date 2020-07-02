Sidharth Shukla On TikTok Ban: 'It's An Opportunity For Indian Companies To Create Market'

The Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese applications after a fatal face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, was well received by many stars. Several Bollywood stars hailed the government’s decision and also took it positively. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a recent interview with a media outlet, opened up about his views on banning Chinese applications especially TikTok.

Sidharth Shukla's views on Chinese apps ban

The actor reportedly extended his support to the Government in its decision and revealed that he has installed TikTok, but never used it. Moreover, he revealed that he does not like watching TikTok videos. Shukla added that he is completely in support with the government on their decision to ban Chinese apps. Further, he elaborated and said that this is the best time for Indian companies to develop and come up with their application and offer people the same amount of entertainment that they desire. He also said that by treading this path, Indian companies can help in creating a good market in their own country.

Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Asks Sidharth Shukla To Approach Her For Work; Check His Epic Reply

Read: Sidharth Shukla Reveals One Quality In Asim Riaz He Admires The Most

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla in an interview with an entertainment portal opened up about his thoughts on love and marriage. During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla was quizzed about the kind of woman he wants to tie the knot with. He revealed that he is currently not looking for marriage. Sidharth Shukla also added that love goes beyond just looks. Shukla further added that when one stops judging and accepts the person for who they are then it means that one is in love. Sidharth Shukla also said that love is when someone’s presence brings one happiness.

Sidharth Shukla further continued on the same and added when one looks for someone with outer beauty, the problem is that it is always changing. He added that when one goes for looks, there is always someone better. Sidharth Shukla added that it is always a better option to marry someone who has a good heart instead. Meanwhile, on the work front, rumours are abuzz that Sidharth may now be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful 3, however, no confirmations have been made yet.

(Image credit: Sidharth Shukla/ Instagram)

Read: Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up On Her Bond With Sidharth Shukla After Bigg Boss 13

Read: Sidharth Shukla Talks About Marriage Plans, Reveals Qualities He Looks For In Life Partner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.