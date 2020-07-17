Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Song 'bakwas', But There's A Twist

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest music video titled Kurta Pajama has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Several celebs and friends of the actor have also been praising the song. However, the actor’s rumoured beau and actor, Sidharth Shukla, has also given his reviews about the song. Sidharth reviewed the song Kurta Pyjama by calling it ‘bakwas’ but by giving it a quirky twist.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidharth went on to give his reviews about the song giving it a quirky twist. He wrote, “Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala”. Take a look at his tweet below.

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....😋😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz soon left a comment on Sidharth’s review. She wrote, “Kya baat hai, kya baat hai, kya baat hai, sahi hai”. Check out her tweet below.

Kya baat hai ❤️ kya baat hai ❤️kya baat hai ✨sahi hai 👍🏻 https://t.co/YvPuASGp7r — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 17, 2020

Sidharth’s fans soon went on to leave their comments on his tweet. Netizens were left in splits after seeing Sidharth’s tweet on Shehnaaz’s new song. Some fans could not believe that Sidharth actually commented on the song. One of the users wrote, “went through your acc ten times, is this u, still can’t believe u tweeted this.” And the other one wrote, “Everyone is Savage until #SidharthShukla enters”. Check out a few more comments on Siddharth’s tweet.

Everyone consider themselves witty and savage unless #SidharthShukla posts on social media ❤️ — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) July 17, 2020

The way you promote your #Naaz song we love you sid bhai for this

Beautiful words #SidNaaz Forever pic.twitter.com/78hRQebtbv — SIDHEART #SIDNAAZ (@SidheartSidnaaz) July 17, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar’s latest song Kurta Pajama has been receiving praise from viewers. Within a few hours of its release, the video has already garnered over 490,453 and counting. Shenaaz’s fans have also taken to Twitter to trend the #kurtapyjama. Several other celebs and friends of the duo have also given their love by praising and sharing it on their social media handle.

Kurta Pajama, is a typical Punjabi song, with some good foot-tapping music that will make one want to groove to the peppy beat. The song is penned, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg has helmed the music video. Shehnaaz Gill has surely been the highlight of the video as she sets the temperatures soaring. Watch the video of Kurta Pajama below.

