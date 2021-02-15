Singer Lekshmi Jayan To Appear In 'Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam', Know More About The Singer

Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam started airing on February 14. Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal returned as the host for the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He gave introduction of the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant to the viewers during the first episode of the season.

All about singer Lekshmi Jayan

The Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant is also a popular singer. She appeared in Indian Idol in 2018 and wowed the audience and judges alike with her singing skills. She sung Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture and she sung both the male and female verses! She is also well versed in playing percussion instruments.

She often posts snippets of her song covers on her Instagram. Singer Lekshmi Jayan also has her own YouTube Channel. Watch her cover the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage here:

Lekshmi Jayan comes from a Christian household. Lekshmi was born on September 23, 1995, and is 25 years as of 2021. Apart from being a talented singer, she also holds bachelor's degree. Lekshmi Jayan's age is only 25 and she has already achieved a great feat in the industry.

Prior to her entry as Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant, Lekshmi was also seen at 'Star Singer'. She was one of the most popular contestants of the show. Lekshmi Jayan is a versatile artist. Along with singing, she is also a mimicry artist. She was seen at 'Comedy Utsavam' as a guest. She can also play the violin and mridangam.

What to expect from Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam?

The new season of Bigg Boss looks promising from the first episode. Viewers can expect the contestants to participate in various team and individual activities like the previous seasons. Last season of the show saw an outbreak of eye infection amongst the contestants. They were let out of the house for receiving medical attention. This season, the contestants were put in a mandatory quarantine of two weeks, following the COVID-19 guidelines.

