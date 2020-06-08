Smriti Irani & The Cast Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Wish Ekta Kapoor On Her B'day

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday on June 7, 2020. For her birthday, the cast of the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi came together to wish the Ekta in a special video. The entire cast of the show including Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Pulkit Samrat and Hansika Motwani, reunited after two decades of the show first episode was aired. This video was shared by Smiriti Irani on her social media. Take a look.

Cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wishes Ekta Kapoor

Smriti Irani took to her Instagram on June 7 and shared a video where she and the entire cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wished Ekta Kapoor a happy birthday. Smriti captioned the 10-minute long video and wrote “#HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor. Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor”. Take a look at the video here.

In the video, Smriti Irani says, “Kitne saal baad hum sab log ek saath aaye taaki aapko humlog birthday wish kar sake. Hum woh hai jinhone apni zindagi ka pehla ghar, pehli gaadi shayad aapki wajah se khareeda. Lekin laute hum isliye hai, because we love you. (After all theses years all the cast of the shoe have come together to wish you a happy birthday. We are the people who bought our first homes and cars because of you. We are back together because we all love you.)

Smriti Irani also added, “We love you because not many in India know that while we all celebrated these successes, you quietly helped many kids across orphanages and you fed many elderly across old-age homes, and that is what makes you extremely special".

After the whole cast of the show wished Ekta, a special message from Ekta’s family was also put in the video. In the video, her mother Shobha Kapoor, father Jeetendra Kapoor and brother Tusshar Kapoor were seen wishing her. At the end, her son Ravie is also seen in the video. Ekta was overwhelmed by the gesture and commented on the post by writing, “This has made me cry!!! Thankuuuuuu everyone specially uuuuuuuu!”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a daily soap which ran from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008. It was a story of a man named Mihir Virani who decides to marry Tulsi who is the daughter of their family priest. However, her mother disapproves his movie of his son and tries to create obstacles in Tulsi's life. When this show was first aired, it was reported that the show was on the top of the TRP chart for 2 years and was in top 5 for its whole run.

