Smriti Irani Replies To Hina's 'I Adore You' Comment; Says 'Look Forward To Meeting You'

Recently, former actor Smriti Irani made a special video for Ekta Kapoor for her 45th birthday. After watching the video, actor Hina Khan showered love on Smriti Irani in the comment section of the post while expressing her admiration for Smriti's work. The former actor came up with a reply to Hina's comment and said that she is looking forward to meeting Hina Khan in personal.

Smriti Irani's response to Hina Khan

Interestingly, in a ten-minute-long video, Smriti Irani and the cast of 2000s popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunited for a special birthday message for their producer, Ekta Kapoor. While many left heartwarming wishes for Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan wrote a few words of admiration for Smriti Irani. Hina Khan's comment read, 'That’s so sweetâ¤ï¸ And you have been my only fav actress since tht time.. I hv always mentioned you in my each and every interview from the past 11 years.. you wer magical on screen.. Ek knows how much I adore youâ¤ï¸ #ForeverInspiration'. Hina 's comments bagged more than hundred likes within a day. Later, after a day, the former actor replied to her comment. Her reply read, 'thank you Hina, very kind of you ðŸ™look forward to meeting you in person â¤ï¸'.

Check out below:

Talking about the professional front, Smriti Irani rose to fame in 2000 with her titular character Tulsi. Her performance as Tulsi made her a household name. Later, she turned into a politician and currently, she is Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development.

On the other side, Hina made a space in the hearts of the audience with her portrayal as Akshara. After essaying Akshara for almost six years, she quit the serial in 2015. Her participation and performance in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 opened the gate of films for her as she bagged a Vikram Bhatt directorial after the completion of the show.

She was also seen playing an iconic TV vamp Komolika in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan. Hina was last seen in a featured film, Hacked. The film bagged a positive response from the critics. Apart from TV and films, she has also tried her luck in the digital space, as she played the lead for a web-series, titled Damaged 2.

