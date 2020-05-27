Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta All Set To Come Up With A Comedy Show

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who met on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, have a piece of good news for their fans. The duo, according to reports, did not start dating while on the show. They started seeing each other after the show ended and eventually got married in November 2017. The couple also has a daughter named Anayka. Now, they have announced that they will be coming up with a comedy show of their own. Read further ahead for more details:

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta to collab for a comedy show

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have recently revealed, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, that the two will soon kick start their own comedy show. They are currently working on the writing part of the show and are making the best use of their lockdown time to come with ideas for their show.

Khanna said that now, they are writing the show and are totally into the process. Both the actors took a break from acting, she said and stated that they will be using their time to create something of their own. It will be a comedy show and it will be about a couple. The couple further talked about they did make some videos of themselves and people have really loved it.

The report further stated that once the people started seeing them as a couple and loving them, they wanted more and more from the couple. Khanna further said that this has motivated them to come up with this idea of a comedy show. They felt that it will be good to create something of their own that people will really adore. The couple has started doing it and they said that they do not need a set to do this right now.

For the unversed, after starring in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta then went on to collaborate for a music video titled Wajah. It is a song by Rahul Jain and fans of Smriti and Gautam loved their chemistry in this song. It has garnered over three million views on YouTube. It has been said that the song features the couple’s real relationship and is based on them.

