Smriti Khanna Has A Perfect Birthday Wish For Husband Gautam Gupta; See Pic

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Smriti Khanna is currently one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor is also quite active on her social media handle, as she goes on to post several pictures from her professional and personal life. The actor recently posted an adorable birthday wish for her husband Gautam Gupta, as he turned a year older.

Smriti Khanna took to Instagram to share an adorable video compilation of the two along with a heartfelt note. In the video, one can see the two having a good time at various locations. They can also be seen having some moments which are too cute to miss. The video also has soulful music playing in the background making their adorable moments complete.

Along with the video, Smriti Khanna also wrote a heartfelt note for her husband. She went on to wish him by calling Gautam her most precious gem and the light of her world. She further went on to write that if she ever did anything right in her life, it was giving her heart to him.

She also mentioned in the note that among all the birthdays, this is the birthday that needs to be celebrated the most. She went on to explain saying even though they are under lockdown this will be the day they must remember and also to not take things for granted. She further added saying that she’s truly grateful to be his wife and she can’t wait to share parenthood together.

She also hinted fans about her due date. For the unversed, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Khanna are expecting their first child. She said that the birthday gift is a bit late but will arrive anytime soon and added a milk bottle emoji. Check out the post below.

