Smriti Khanna Reveals The Name Of Her Newborn Baby With First Family Picture

Smriti Khanna’s pregnancy and the events around it have been a topic of discussion for a while now. The television actor recently posted a picture from the time she gave birth to her little girl. She also revealed the name of the baby, Anayka, through the adorable family picture.

Smriti Khanna reveals the name of her baby

Smriti Khanna recently took to Instagram to reveal the name of her baby through a family picture. In the picture posted, she can be seen looking at the camera while embracing the baby in her hand. Her husband, Gautam Gupta, can also be seen in the picture with a bright smile in a happy moment. The baby girl, whose name has been revealed as Anayka, can be seen adorably looking at her father while she rests in her mother’s arms. Smriti Khanna can be seen on the hospital bed as the picture was taken before the mother and baby were discharged. In the caption for the post, Smriti Khanna has mentioned that this was their first family picture together. She can also be seen talking about Anayka already being a “Daddy’s girl” as she is looking at her father with tiny eyes. Have a look at the revelation post from Smriti Khanna’s Instagram here.

Read Smriti Khanna Has A Perfect Birthday Wish For Husband Gautam Gupta; See Pic

Also read It's A Baby Girl! Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Welcome Their Little 'princess'

Smriti Khanna’s before and after look

Smriti Khanna recently took to Instagram to reveal the changes that her body has gone through over the past few weeks. She posted comparison pictures with a one week before pregnancy picture and another picture which was taken a week after she gave birth. She could be seen expressing her fascination over how the human body works. In the caption for the post, she has also mentioned that she is planning to do an informative session about the doubts coming up in the minds of mothers-to-be and new moms. Have a look at the picture posted on Smriti Khanna’s Instagram here.

Read Smriti Khanna Shares Her 'tremendous Postpartum Transformation' In Before-after Pic

Also read 'Akbar Birbal' And 'Horror Show' To Make Much-awaited Comeback On Television

Image Courtesy: Smriti Khanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.