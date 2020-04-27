Smriti Khanna Shares Her 'tremendous Postpartum Transformation' In Before-after Pic  

After giving birth to a baby girl on April 15, 2020, actress Smriti Khanna shared a before and after childbirth picture on her Instagram. The Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress looks fit and well-toned in the picture that she shared after only a week since giving birth. The actress has been keeping her followers posted on her journey of giving birth and the last picture amused many, as she has lost all the baby weight.

Smriti Khanna looks flawless both pre and post giving birth

In the before and after picture that Smriti Khanna shared, two pic grid picture has her baby bump picture on the left and post-childbirth picture on the right. In the second picture, all the noticeable weight is gone. Her well-toned stomach can be seen as she is in her gym bralette and yoga pants. The actress’ post comes only after a week since she gave birth.

Check out the before and after picture that Smriti Khanna shared on her Instagram

Smriti Khanna shared the transformation picture on her Instagram. As per her caption, a lot of her followers are curious about how she lost all the baby weight. She wrote, “Amazed at what the human body can do!! 1st pic was taken one week before I gave birth. Second pic, a week after I gave birth. My inbox is flooded with questions from new moms and moms-to-be. I’ll try and make a video soon answering all of them. Thank you for so much love and blessings for our little on #postpartum #postpartumtransformation #newmom #mombod.” She is apparently about to make a video answering all the questions related to her postpartum journey.

