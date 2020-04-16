It's A Baby Girl! Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Welcome Their Little 'princess'

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, have become parents to an adorable baby girl. Smriti took to her Instagram to share a family picture and it has lightened up the internet amid lockdown. As per reports, Khanna's delivery took place on April 15, at a Khar-based hospital in Mumbai.

Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta blessed with a baby girl

Smriti Khanna is an all-time active member of social media. Her whereabouts during the pregnancy phase had taken the internet by storm. On Wednesday night, new mommy in the television industry, Smriti Khanna, took to her Instagram and shared an endearing family picture with the little one in her hand. Fans in huge numbers have been pouring wishes for the couple and also happy about her safe delivery during the pandemic. Check out Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's picture here:

Smriti Khanna's post is flooded with comments and wishes for the same. Renowned faces in the industry namely Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arjun Bijlani, Dia Mirza, Mahhi Vij, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Dabboo Ratnani amongst others have dropped their wishes for the couple. Fans too gushed to congratulate the couple. Many dropped hearts on Smriti and Gautam's photo.

On April 13, Smriti Khanna penned an adorable birthday note for husband Gautam Gupta, as he turned a year older. Smriti Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation along with a heartfelt message. In the video, the two can be seen having the times of their life while holidaying at different locations.

