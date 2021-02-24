Smriti Khanna Shares Video Of Daughter Anayka, Reveals She Is Biggest Fan Of Alexa

Smriti Khanna often shares pictures and adorable videos with her daughter Anayka. In a recent Instagram post, the actor has shared how much her daughter loves when Alexa plays her favourite songs or rhymes; and the baby was all smiles indeed. Read along to take a look at the video here.

Smriti Khanna shares how her daughter loves Alexa

Actor Smriti Khanna’s feed often sees pictures of herself with her daughter Anayka, as the little one plays around the house and more. In a post on her feed on Tuesday, February 23, Smriti shared a video of Anayka where she is seen flashing a bright smile as soon as Alexa plays her favourite rhyme. Smriti asked the speaker to play the rhyme 5 little ducks and Anayka was elated as the device did just that.

The actor shared how her daughter loves Alexa and wrote in the caption, “Not an ad but she’s the biggest fan of Alexa!” and tagged her account too. The video has over 226k views, so far and over 43k likes. The comments are full of love for Anayka and how happy she is, take a look at some of them here.

Smriti shares a video of the #PawriHoRahiHai trend with her daughter Anayka

Smriti and Anayka recently hopped on the #PawriHoraiHai trend and shared a video as they grooved to the catchy tune. It featured Anayka’s toy car and then the mom-daughter duo enjoying the song. Along with the video, Smriti wrote, “Humari bhi #PawriHoRahiHai @yashrajmukhate @dananeerr @anaykaguptaofficial”, take a look.

More about Smriti Khanna

The actor made her debut with the show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi back in 2014 playing the role of Ritika Zaveri, which is where she also met her husband Gautam Gupta, who played the role of Sharman Parekh in the show. The actor was last seen on screen in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 in 2017. In the same year, she tied the knot with her Gautam Gupta. Smriti and Gautam welcomed their firstborn Anayka on March 15, 2020.

