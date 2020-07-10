Smriti Khanna Gets Pranked By Her Husband But It Goes Hilariously Wrong, Watch Video

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor, Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta are known for their videos where they are pranking each other. These often end up being the content for hilarious Instagram videos. However, their recent prank turned out to be a failure. Here's more on this.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's prank went wrong

On Smriti Khanna's Instagram feed, she shared a video where she was seen standing at the edge of a swimming pool. She is taking a video of her surroundings as her husband comes to stand beside her. She tells him something before he smirks and pushes her into the pool.

Smriti Khanna lands in the swimming pool with a splash while screaming "ah". She comes to the surface quickly and shouts "Gautam my phone" but he walks off cooly. Adding a caption to the post, Smriti wrote, "And my phone’s front camera, speaker and keypad is screwed ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ @mistergautam when are you gifting me a new one now? ðŸ¤©

Just, so the games continue..".

Smriti Khanna's husband, Gautam Gupta had also uploaded the same video with the caption, "Just, so the games continue..". It seems the "game" will really continue to the utter delight of their fans who seem to find the couple pranking each other hilarious and cute. Here's a look at the comments.

However, this is not the first time that the couple has pranked each other (and certainly does not seem to be the last). On June 24, Smriti Khanna's husband pranked her and ate up her laddoo. However, it turned out to be a lactation laddoo so the joke ended being on him. Adding a caption to the post, Smriti wrote, "Okay I got pranked but you ate my lactation ladoo @mistergautam ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸".

In another prank video, Gautam Gupta can be seen approaching a sleeping Smriti Khanna with a mirror. He wakes her up and holds the mirror to her face. Seeing her face as the first thing on waking up she screams loudly while Gautam laughs. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "See I told you, I am not the only one who is scared of you".

Smriti Khanna and her husband, Gautam Gupta recently welcomed a little daughter. She was born during the lockdown on April 15. The couple named her Anakya and Smriti has also shared her 'mommy tales' on Instagram.

