Sonalee Kulkarni Dons The Infamous Black Polka Dress, Says She Has 'no News' To Make

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni shared a few pictures in the infamous polka dot dress, that has been hyped up amongst Bollywood celebrities. After a few celebrities announced their pregnancy news on social media, a few memes started surfing online that celebrity wears the black dress to make an announcement about 'good news'. However, Sonalee Kulkarni did not have any such announcement to make, as per her post.

Sonalee Kulkarni dons the 'infamous black polka dress'

Sonalee Kulkarni looked gorgeous in her pretty black dress. She shared a few pictures in that dress on her Instagram account, as she posed like a complete diva. Sonalee Kulkarni kept her makeup simple and subtle as she tied her hair in a messy bun to complete her outfit. Along with the pictures, Sonalee Kulkarni wrote in bold,’I Have No News’(sic).

The actor shed some light on her caption, for people to read after the polka dot black dress became famous amongst celebrities to announce their pregnancy. When cricketer Hardik Pandya announced that his wife Natasa Stankovic was pregnant, she was seen wearing a similar black polka dot dress.

Soon cricketer Virat Kohli also announced that his wife Anushka Sharma was pregnant. Again, the actor was seen wearing a similar black dress in the post announcing the pregnancy. Since many memes started circulating on the internet, the black dress soon became popular and got associated with announcing pregnancy. Sonalee Kulkarni held a photoshoot in a similar dress, but hilariously added that she had no announcement to make.

In other news, Sonalee Kulkarni announced her engagement to Kunal Benodekar in February this year. The engagement took place in the United Arab Emirates, where her fiancé is currently working. The actor reportedly met her would-be husband in the UK, in 2018. The actor spent most of her time in quarantine with her fiance in Dubai, before she returned to India a few months back.

On the work front, Sonalee Kulkarni was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar. Directed by Saurabh Verma, the film also starred Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samuel and Kettan Singh along with Sonalee Kulkarni. The film follows the story of a comic book artist and a clock seller, who entangles in an unexpected mystery, but rises against all odds.

