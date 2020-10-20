Jason Derulo Pays A Six-figure Bill To Celebrate 'Savage Love' Topping Billboard Charts

Jason Derulo is extremely generous when it comes to celebrating his wins. The Trumpets singer recently celebrated his single, Savage Love BTS Remix topping the Billboard charts by paying for everybody’s drinks in their restaurant’s building. An Instagram video shows, Jason Derulo ended up paying a jaw-dropping six-figure bill for this celebration.

Jason Derulo celebrates Savage Love on Billboard chart with a grand gesture

Jason Derulo is known for dropping many party hits. In his entire discography, the Trumpets singer has had many number one singles and many of these songs have helped him carve a place for himself in the industry. His latest single, Savage Love, has helped him achieve a major milestone.

Jason Derulo’s brand new single’s remix, featuring BTS and Jawsh 685 just topped the Billboard chart. Jason took to Instagram and shared a video from him and friends celebrating this major feat achieved by this Savage Love BTS remix. But more than the celebration and this milestone, the bill from this party is making headlines.

Also read | Jason Derulo's Net Worth Is Proof Of The 'savage Love' He Gets From His Fans

In this Instagram video from the party, Jason Derulo is seen paying the drinks bill for all the guests at the restaurants and the people present in the building. Jason even mentioned the same in the video by saying, “Cheers to everyone in the building”. Jason Derulo ended up paying a total bill of $112,742.30 and even showing off the bill in the video.

Also read | Jason Derulo Excludes BTS In 'Savage Love' Success Party Post; Enraged Fans Trend Hashtag

Even his girlfriend, Jena Frumes was present during the celebration and congratulated him for the Savage Love BTS remix topping the chart. In this Instagram video, she can be heard saying, “Congrats babe”. Apart from this jaw-dropping this bill, many fellow diners were singing dancing to the Savage Love BTS remix while receiving their celebratory drinks.

But this grand gesture does not come as a surprise. According to celebritynetworth.com, Jason Derulo’s net worth 2020 is approximately $16 million. This is also not the first time, that Jason Derulo went out of his way to celebrate a major achievement. Back in June, Jason Derulo reached 22 million followers benchmark. He celebrated this win by eating 22 burgers and even shared a video of the same.

Also read | Jason Derulo Announces Release Of 'Take You Dancing' Music Video; See Post

Also read | Jason Derulo ‘knocking’ Will Smith’s Teeth Off While Golfing Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.