Sourabh Raaj Jain Posts A Short Film About Sharing The Household Chores; Watch

Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain has shared his opinion about equally dividing housework with his wife Ridhima Jain. Sourabh took to his Instagram handle to share a new short film that he made with Content Ka Keeda. Through the video, he has expressed the importance of "sharing the load" with the female members of the house.

Also Read: Sourabh Raaj Pens A Heartfelt Note For Ekta Kapoor As 'Kasam Se' Clocks In 15 Years

Share the Load shows the struggle of a working woman juggling her household chores, office work and the needs of her family. Sourabh asked his followers to understand that men are equally responsible for doing household chores. The short film features actor Ashlesha Savant, who plays Meera in the TV series Kumkum Bhagya, as the female lead.

Sourabh Raaj Jain's Family

Sourabh Raaj Jain is married to Ridhima Jain. The duo dated for 3 years before tying the knot. In 2017, Ridhima gave birth to twins, Hrishivh and Hrishika. Sourabh Raaj Jain is the son of Advocate Raj Jain. Sourabh and Ridhima have participated in the show Nach Baliye season 9.

Also Read: Sourabh Raaj Jain Shares His Birthday Pictures With A Hilarious Caption; Check Out

Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV Shows

Sourabh Raaj Jain started his career with the character Aman in the show Remix in 2004. Since, then he has played several roles in Indian mythological TV series including Mahabharat, Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. He has also played Chef Neil Oberoi in the 2019 TV series Patiala Babes. Sourabh has also narrated for shows like Radha Krishna and Karmaphal Daata Shani.

Also Read: Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Sourabh has hosted Savdhaan India, Bhakton Ki Bhakti Mein Shakti, and Mahapuran. He has appeared as a guest on shows like Kitchen Champion and Pesbukers. Recently, he wrote a note to Ekta Kapoor to thank her for the role of Rohit Chopra on the show Kasam Se. He penned the letter on Kasam Se's 15th anniversary.

On the 16th anniversary of his debut show Remix, Sourabh Raaj Jain shared his memories from back in the day. He revealed to Spotboye that he was "extremely shy in front of the camera." He described the experience as "wonderful" and one he would "cherish for life." Shortly after Remix, Jain took a break from TV shows to complete his studies.

Also Read: On Sourabh Raaj Jain B'day, Here's A List Of Popular Shows In Which He Played Lord Krishna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.