Splitsvilla 12 Contestant Hridya Reveals Makeup Hacks On Villa Secrets

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their 'Ideal Match.' This season of the show was telecast from October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Hridya’s makeup diaries on Splitsvilla 12

Splitsvilla 12 has come up with a segment called Villa Secrets on Voot app where Splitsvillans reveal secrets about themselves or other interesting things. Hridya, who is still in the Villa, was a guest for the segment. She revealed quite a few tips and tricks that she herself uses in the Makeup Diaries. At the beginning of the video, she revealed that she was already done with the primer and the base of her makeup. This Splistvilla 12 contestant then applied concealer to her under-eye areas and her neck. She explained that it was something she always did since she does not know how to do professional makeup. She also added that like every girl, she makes mistakes every time she applied makeup.

Done with her base makeup, Hridya moved on to apply eyeshadow. She said that since she was wearing black for the day, she would go for a brown shade, adding a golden shimmer to it. She also revealed that she was more into nude make-up looks. Next, Hridya applied mascara and also added that she swears by this product. She said she would not go out of the house without getting her lashes done. It was as important to this Splitsvilla 12 contestant as “wearing clothes”.

For makeup hacks, Hridya revealed that since she was not carrying her eyebrow pencil, she would do her eyebrows with eyeshadow. She used the black eyeshadow to fill her eyebrows. Then, Hridya moved on to lipstick and revealed that her colour for the day would be red. According to this Splitsvilla 12 contestant, she preferred “loud colours” because it suited her. Done with her makeup for the day, Hridya went on to reveal that she preferred colours like black, red, purple, which is why she had a lot of shades of lipsticks. She said that she owned more lipsticks than any other makeup products.

On Splitsvilla 12, Hridya was initially seen with Uday. But after a misunderstanding and verbal battle between the two of them, Hridya paired with the wildcard entry Bhavin. But unfortunately, Bhavin was dumped in the previous Dome Session of Splitsvilla 12 by the Chosen Ones. Hence, Hridya is left with no connection at the moment. For the Baewatch session, she was seen pairing up with Loka since the latter’s connection turned out to be the Ideal Match of Bhavya.

