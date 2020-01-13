Splitsvilla 12 Finalists Ashish Bhatia And Miesha Iyer's Journey On Splitsvilla So Far

MTV Splitsvilla 12 is a reality show that airs every Friday at 7 PM. The show is based on the concept of dating and eventually making a love connection. The repeat telecast of MTV Splitsvilla 12 can be seen on the OTT platform Voot as well. The show is hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone and plots around the contestants taking up tasks and challenges to find their perfect partner. The 12th season of the show started premiering from August 16, 2019, and has reached the stage where the finalists will be competing against each other. The final episode is announced to be airing on January 17, 2020.

The journey of Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer

The finalists Meisha and Ashish have been together since the starting of the show and have been through every difficulty together. Although things were not always smooth between the. There had been a minor fallout between them after Hridya and Miesha's fight. The fallout occurred due to the fact that as the chosen ones, Meisha wanted to kick out Hridya but Ashish didn't want to dump her. Their conversation became heated and Meisha got furious in the end after which she kicked out Ashish out of their room.

Post the minor fallout, Ashish and Meisha have been rock solid in their relationship since the very first episodes and were titled as the chosen ones twice in the show. Through the end of the show, the episode where Ashish and Meisha were left dethroned by the new chosen ones Uday Singh and Bhavya Sharma were also one of the highlights of Ashish-Meisha's journey. But all is good at the end as Uday and Bhavya failed to win the semi-finale task and are thus out of the show.

The last episode of Splitsvilla 12 was aired on January 10, 2020. At the end of the Love Tornado task, Alfez and Aradhana ended up losing and Ashish and Meisha turned up as the first Splitsvilla 12 finalists. Meanwhile, the second set of couples to compete for the finalist positions were Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal and Bhavya Sharma-Uday Singh. This semi-finale task was won by Shrey and Priyamvada.

