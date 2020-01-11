'Splitsvilla 12' Written Update January 10: Best Friends Against Each Other. Who Will Win?

Splitsvilla is a reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match and compete together to win the show. The show began airing on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

The show is becoming more interesting with every passing day. Here is what happened in the latest episode of Splistvilla 12.

Splitsvilla 12 Best Friends take on

In the previous episode of Splitsvilla 12, Sambhav Baid and Soundarya Thakur got eliminated by all the old contestants who are back for the last dome session of the season. The episode was very intense as Bhavin and Bhavya ended up fighting each other and all the contestants supported Bhavin in his fight.

In the task, Uday and Bhavya won the task and the number one position, but there was a new twist waiting. Rannvijay announced that the old Splitsvilla members will decide for Uday and Bhvaya's powers. Bhavya and Uday wanted to dump Piyush and Arshiya. However, the old contestants decided to take away their power to eliminate and they chose to dump Sambhav Baid and Soundarya Thakur instead.

Splitsvilla finally reached to its semi-finals and the intensity of the competition between the rest of all contestants; Ashish, Meisha, Piyush, Arshia, Aradhna, Alfez, Uday, Bhavya, Shrey, Priyamvada Kant increased significantly.

The Semi-Final Task Happen Between Best Freinds of Villa:

Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Vs Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhana Sharma

Uday and Bhavya Vs Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant

Alfez Khaishagi returned in Splitsvilla and performed the task with Aradhana Sharma. The interesting episode made all the audience feel excited, as he is going to perform against his best friends Piyush Sharma and Arshiya. Who will win the show? The suspense is soon to find its end.

