Splitsvilla 12: THIS Contestant Makes A Comeback On The Show; Competes With Best Friend

Splitsvilla 12 has been turning more interesting with every passing day. In the latest promo released, a contestant can be seen making a comeback like a boss. The contestant is none other than Alfez Khaishagi. He can also be seen performing the task.

A new promo was released on the official Instagram account of Splitsvilla 12. In the promo video, the contestant Alfez Khaishagi can be seen making a comeback. He can be seen performing the task as well. In the promo, Alfez can be seen walking into the Splitsvilla in style.

In the caption, they can be seen talking about how the show has not ended yet and what happens next remains a mystery. As a continuation, Aradhna Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi can be seen paired up to perform a task. They compete against their best friends Piyush and Arshiya. They are given a task which is called the “Pyaar Ka Bhoj”.

In this task, the men are expected to carry the female contestants and perform. Whoever wins qualifies for semi-finals. Have a look at the promo video here.

Miesha Iyer wants some drama

In another promo video released recently, Miesha Iyer can be seen talking about how it is good to see some masala in the Alfez-Piyush friendship. She could also be seen talking about how Arshiya is heavy to carry in the “Pyaar Ka Bhoj” task. She can be seen making fun of the couple. Have a look at the promo here.

