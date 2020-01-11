Splitsvilla 12: Race To The Ultimate Title Begins With THESE Finalists

Splitsvilla 12 would soon come to an end with one couple who would be the ultimate king and queen of the villa. In the last semi-finale episode, two best friends Piyush and Alfez compete against each other to earn a spot in the Semi Finale. Alfez and Aradhna won the task and became the fourth couple to be in the race of Semi Finale.

The other three couples were Uday and Bhavya, Ashish and Miesha and Shrey and Priyamvada. With one final Semi-Finale task, the show got its two finalists who would compete to be the ultimate king and queen. It would be interesting to see who would bag the winning title of Splitsvilla 12.

Finalists of Splitsvilla 12

In the last episode of Splitsvilla 12, Alfez and Aradhna won the last spot in the Semi-Finals. The couples then fought against each other to earn a spot in the finals. The Semi Finale task titled ‘Love Tornado’ was the final semi finale task.

In the task, 'Love Tornado' girls would be seated on the tornado machine. There will be a rope attached below the Tornado. The opponent boy has to run with the rope and the Tornado shall spin due to it. The opponent girl has to take sacks by balancing on a wooden plank and keep it near the swing. Next, the opponent girls will swing and put the sacks in the opponent boy’s basket. The boys shall hold the basket.

The Chosen Ones, Uday and Bhavya had the advantage to decide which couple would be going against them. Uday and Bhavya chose Shrey and Priyamvada. Thus, Ashish and Miesha went against Aradhna and Alfez for the Semi-Finale task.

Bhavya and Priyamvada Kant went first and Bhavya lost her grip in the starting herself. The two boys tried really hard to maintain their grip to hold the basket, however, Uday didn’t succeed. This was a clear indication that Shrey and Priyamvada Kant have secured a place in the finals.

The former chosen ones, Ashish and Miesha went against Alfez and Aradhna. Miesha failed to collect a large number of sacks in comparison to Aradhna. However, Ashish Bhatia stole the show when he stood firmly holding the basket until Alfez gave up. Ashish Bhatia and Miesha was the second couple to enter the finals with Shrey and Priyamvada Kant.

Thus, the two couples who will be competing in the finals of Splitsvilla 12 are Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer and Priyamvada Kant-Shrey. The finale of Splitsvilla 12 will be held on January 17, 2020.

Image Courtesy: MTV Splitsvilla 12 Instagram

