'Splitsvilla X2's' Aradhana Sharma Opens Up About Body-shaming, Says 'Accept Yourself'

The confessions and revelations on social media platforms always manage to raise eyebrows as it unveils the unseen side of an individual. Recently, Splitsvilla X2's contestant Aradhana Sharma also took to her Instagram handle and opened up about body-shaming. In a lengthy post, she revealed that she has been subjected to it by her dear ones and is still facing it.

Interestingly, a few days back Aradhana Sharma shared her portrait picture, in which she was sporting a green dress. Instagramming her picture she wrote a caption that read, 'This post is dedicated to every boys and girls out there who has faced bodyshaming by some idiots!' Later she added a few more words and wrote, 'Criticising and harassing someone is very easy right??? Because it has nothing to do with ourselves... right???? / Trust me..I have faced it too and that too by my closed one's, and guess what....I am still facing. / You know what Bodyshaming actually does???? Feel it first!! Then have a guts to do.'

Further, Aradhana Sharma also explained how body-shaming disturbs the confidence of a person. In detail, she wrote, 'Body-shaming can cause a decrease in motivation, depression, eating disorders, reduced self-esteem, stress, weight gain, mental problems, increased risk of suicide, increased cortisol (a stress hormone) levels, and it can increase your risk for certain chronic diseases.' However, the next paragraph of her caption read, 'There's a small message to those perfect people who think they are born to dominate and criticize others- / You guys are pretty insecure and unhappy...that's why you impose your insecurities onto others. You have a problem of self-acceptance ,that's why you have a difficulty in accepting people around you.'

At the end of her caption, she wrote, 'Remember...We should uplift and support each other. We all have insecurities but we need to accept the fact that this is how we are....Accept yourself first and that's what I am learning too!! / You are beautiful and / this is a great reminder that there is so much more to strive for in life than looking pretty. Our character should always matter more than our aesthetic. / YOU KNOW WHAT MATTERS IN THE END / "how you treat people around you ,how you treat animals,how you talk, how you behave and yes the most important part...never loose your humanity, learn how to respect each other."

Check out her post below:

