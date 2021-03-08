Splitsvilla X3 Contestant Azma Fallah Is A Beauty Blogger, Know Her Other Details

MTV Splitsvilla's season 13 premiered on March 6, 2021. It has been making a lot of noise on social ever since its first episode. The show has 21 contestants who are in search of their lovers. The theme of this season is 'Love Ki Khoj' and is hosted by Ranvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. Of all the female contestants, Azma Fallah has caught the eye of the audience. For all those who want to know more about this Splitsvilla X3 contestant, here are all the details.

Who is Azma Fallah from Splitsvilla X3 premiere?

Splitsvilla X3 contestant Azma Falla is a blogger and a fashion influencer. According to a report by bignamebio, Azma is born in Pakistan but for the sake of family business, she had to shift to Dubai. Azma Fallah's age is 23 years. She started her career as a model and shot to fame by promoting beauty products on her social media. She also started her own beauty products line called Azma Fairness Cream in 2020. She has two siblings and she is the middle child. She enjoys travelling and making videos.

A sneak-peek into Azma Fallah's Instagram

Azma Fallah's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures from her vacation dairies as well. She extensively promotes her beauty products on her social media handle. Her makeup line includes creams for acne and blemishes. Azma also shares memes on her page. She also shares videos using quirky filters. Azma appears to be a religious person as she frequently shares spiritual and religious verses and quotes as well. Azma is quite fond of her pets. She has a pet dog and a parrot. She is a huge Emma Watson fan and tries to recreate her looks as well.

Azma Fallah's YouTube Channel

Fallah also has a YouTube channel that has over nine thousand subscribers. She uploads roast videos on her channel and often funny videos as well. She also shares dance covers on the video-sharing platform. Splitsvilla X3 is her reality show debut.

