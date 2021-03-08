Jackie Shroff Reveals That The "future Is Ajeeb" Ahead Of His Sci-fi Tv Show's Debut

Jackie Shroff's latest Instagram post reveals that the actor will be next seen in a Disney+ Hotstar Original show that will see some of its major characters being played by robots and digital entities. Through the post, one can see that the actor is communicating that a future that is set in a world that is populated by the aforementioned entities will be a fairly unique one. Coming back to the main post itself, the same is an audio recording which is fairly indecipherable, thus highlighting one of the difficulties that will be faced by Jackie Shroff's character in the world his upcoming series is going to be set in. Jackie Shroff's Instagram post regarding his upcoming show can be found below.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Praises Ayesha Jhulka For Her 'great Initiative' For Stray Dogs

Jackie Shroff's new show announcement post:

Jackie Shroff's movies:

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Reveals Why He Can't Take Care Of Animals In His Latest Speech; Watch

Ever since his feature film debut, which was Swami Dada (directed by Dev Anand), the actor has a lead or a pivotal character in north of 200 movies spanning across languages, genres and geographies. The latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's films includes the likes of the J.P Dutta-directed Paltan and the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. In the latter, which was a Sujeeth directorial, he was seen playing the character of one of the film's antagonists.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness, Shares Throwback Video | Watch

What is Jackie Shroff up to right now?

As far as his personal life is concerned, Bollywood's Jaggu Dada ringed in his 64th birthday a little over a month ago. As reported earlier, he intended on spending time with his family during the same. However, it is unclear as to did Jacki Shroff's birthday celebrations transpire. On the professional front, prior to the announcement of Jackie Shroff's latest show, the veteran star was busy filming the latest addition to the list of Jackie Shroff's movies, titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The film in question also stars the likes of Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal. As far as Jackie Shroff's latest show on Disney+ Hotstar is concerned, more details regarding the same are yet to be revealed by the concerned authorities.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Is All Hearts For Tiger Shroff As Actor Shares Rare Photo On Son's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.