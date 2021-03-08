Sussanne Khan Encourages Women To 'dare To Dream' On International Women's Day

Sussanne Khan has opened up on how her struggles helped her realise her strength. The interior designer took to Instagram and shared a selfie of herself and encouraged other women to pursue their dreams. Sussanne's message on for International Women's Day 2021 is being loved by her fans and friends.

Sussanne Khan urges women to ‘Dare to dream’

People across the globe celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. Moreover, the month of March is observed as Women’s history month. Owing to this special occasion, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and shared a very important message with her fans and especially women.

She shared a selfie of herself with the sun and the ocean in the background. Along with the picture, Sussane Khan wrote, “Woman’s day note 2021: Positivity is a super-power. The mind is your vehicle to create the Life you want for yourself and your loved ones. Get down on ur knees and get your hands into it and do the work, there is no greater joy than getting that work done just the way u wish to”.

Sussanne Khan continued and wrote, “Dare to dream, as nothing is impossible, if it is important enough you then wil persevere for it, inspite and through all of the obstacles. And yet having said that always keep ‘Kindness’ and ‘Grace’ on each shoulder. Armour on womankind, it will all be worth it”. She further added, “I am so incredibly thankful for my struggles through these years as without them, I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my strength”.

Sussane finally concluded this International Women’s Day message by writing, “Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women of this mighty Universe. Be brave and create the life you want, and then magically the Sun will shine on you in all its glory”. Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post here.

Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post about International Women’s Day received an immense response. Deanne Panday commented on the post, “Happy Women’s Day my powerhouse Su”. Another Instagram user agreed with Sussanne and wrote, “True words indeed”. While many of Sussanne’s fans chose to respond with emojis. Take a look at these comments on Sussanne Khan’s Instagram post here.

