'Splitsvilla X3' Written Update For Mar 6: Female Contestants Judge Boys On Their Bio

Splistvilla X3 premiered on MTV on March 6, Saturday. Splistvilla X3 episode 1 begins with host Sunny Leone's thrilling entry. The new season commences with regional Adivasi music and showcases Sunny walking through a dense forest dressed in a traditional outfit. With Jiya Jale playing in the background, Sunny Leone is seen on a boat in the backwaters of South India.

Splitsvilla X3 written update March 6

After Sunny Leone's stunning entry, Splistvilla X3 premiere's second host, Rannvijay Singha is seen standing on a boat. He looks dashing in a white shirt paired with white pants and clubbed with a blazer jacket. Later on, Sunny and Rannvijay welcome each other on the 13th season of MTV Splitsvilla.

Also Read | Watch: Sunny Leone fights a bug on Splitsvilla set while Rannvijay enjoys his me-time

Rannvijay goes on to ask Sunny how people fall in love, to which the latter says through cupid's arrow. Further, the former explains the greek mythology about cupid's arrow. He says that the cupid had two arrows, golden and silver. Rannvijay and Sunny are also seen holding a silver and golden arrow, respectively.

As Splistvilla X3 episode 1 progresses, the female contestants are introduced. All the ladies enter through a boat ride. The first contestant to be introduced is Kat Kristian, followed by Riya Kishanchandani. Other female Splitsvilla X3 contestants include Samruddhi Jadhav, Nikita Bhamidipati, Pallak Yadav, Arushi Chib, Aditi Rajput, Janvi Sikaria, Bhoomika Vashisht, Azma Fallah, Shweta Nair, Kristian and Avantika Sharma.

Also Read | Sunny Leone shares new promo of 'Splitsvilla X3', looks glam in red-gold ensemble

Further, Sunny and Rannvijay interact with the 13 female contestants. Singha asks the ladies why they were on Spiltsvilla and is surprised to hear some quirk answers. Later on, the female contestants get a mini task where they are given three cupid arrows and they have to decide one male contestant for every arrow. The golden arrow represents love and the silver is for casual infatuation.

Before officially introducing the male contestants, they are made to stand like a statue with their description in front of the 13 female contestants. While Arushi uses the golden arrow for Vyomesh and the silver arrow for Samarthya Gupta, Nikita uses the silver arrow for Kevin Alamsifar. Kat Kristian, Samruddhi and Aditi use their golden arrows for Kevin.

Riya uses her golden arrow for Nikhil Mallik. While Avantika uses her arrow for Gary Lu, Bhoomika gives Vyomesh a golden arrow and a silver arrow to Jay Dudhane. Shivam Sharma receives a golden arrow from Azma Fallah and a silver arrow from Pallak.

Also Read | Sunny Leone is 'Back In Black'; shares a compilation of pictures ahead of 'Splitsvilla X3'

Also Read | Who is the girl in Yo Yo Honey Singh's 'Shor Machega' song? Is it Splitsvilla 11's Shruti?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.