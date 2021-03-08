Watch: Sunny Leone Fights A Bug On Splitsvilla Set While Rannvijay Enjoys His Me-time

Sunny Leone has shared her reaction to being attacked by a bug. While Sunny was being attacked by a bug, her Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singh was sipping on his beverage. Sunny’s reaction is receiving some interesting comments from her fans.

Sunny fights a bug while Ranvijay enjoys his peaceful moment

Sunny Leone is busy with her hosting duties for a reality show named Splitsvilla. But recently, the Bollywood actor got attacked by a bug during her shoot. Sunny took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of her reaction to this attack. While Sunny was being attacked, her co-host and fellow Bollywood actor Rannvijay Singh was busy sipping on his beverage and enjoying a peaceful moment.

Along with the video and a few pictures, Sunny Leone wrote, “Me losing my mind because I got attacked by a flying bug and my bro @rannvijaysingha calm as can be hmmm. I swear it really was a serious matter!! I hate bugs”. Watch Sunny Leone’s video post here.

Sunny Leone’s fans were quick to comment and share their reactions to the post. One fan could not help but laugh at Sunny reaction’s and hence added a bunch of laughing emojis. While most of the fans were stunned by Sunny Leone’s look for the show. Along with the video, Sunny posed for a couple of pictures in a silver floor-length gown. Sunny’s fans commented on this look by adding a few red hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at these comments on Sunny Leone’s Instagram post's reactions here.

Like many other celebrities, Sunny Leone also joined in to celebrate International Women’s Day. She promoted a new video platform and promoted their new campaign that urged people to share their life stories. In her video, Sunny revealed that she received hate mails since she was 21, she was boycotted from award shows, received judgemental and sexist comments, and did not receive enough support from the film industry. But today she is “living her dream life” and owns a makeup line and has a beautiful family. Take a look at Sunny Leone’s Instagram post on International Women’s Day here.

