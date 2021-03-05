Sriti Jha Posts Captivating Video Of Her Snorkeling With Sister Meenakshi

Sriti Jha, who is popular for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, recently added a fun video clip of herself on social media for all her fans in which she was seen having a ball while snorkelling with her sister, Meenakshi. The actor was seen enjoying a blissful vacation with her sister and all her fans were delighted to see that she 'finally posted something after a long time'.

Sriti Jha’s day of snorkelling

One of the popular actors from Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some beautiful moments she spent during her vacation. In the video clip, she can be seen snorkelling in the sea along with her sister, Meenakshi. She posted almost a one and a half minute long video clip of them exploring the sea. They were also seen playing with the colourful fish that came along their way. The video gave a beautiful glimpse of the underwater world with some amazing sea creatures.

In the caption, she stated how she was with her sister on the trip and added how they have been holding hands since creation. The fans took to Sriti Jha’s Instagram and showered tons of love on the actor. Many of the fans stated how beautiful was her video clip while many others were just left spellbound and could only say ‘wow’ for her video. Many of them even asked Sriti Jha to share her beach photos on Instagram while some fans stated how glad they were to see her new post as she hasn't posted anything in a while.

Some of the fans even asked her to take care of the corona safety measures while others dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Fans and followers also mentioned how she looked radiant with that confident smile she had while some others addressed her as a mermaid in the sea. Rest all others poured in numerous heart symbols in the comments to send their love to the actor. Take a look at some of the most adorable comments from fans on one of the latest Sriti Jha’s videos on Instagram.

