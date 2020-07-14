Sudha Shivpuri Birth Anniversary:10 Facts About 'Baa' Of 'Kyunki...' You May Not Know

Actor Sudha Shivpuri, who left a mark on the big and small screen with her prolific performance, celebrates her birth anniversary today, i.e. July 14. Sudha Shivpuri has been one of the well-known faces of Bollywood and the television industry. And as the actor celebrates her birth anniversary, here’s taking a look at some rare facts about Sudha Shivpuri.

Acting Education from National School of Drama

Sudha Shivpuri reportedly wanted to become an actor since her childhood. The actor used to earlier live in Indoor and wanted to travel to Delhi to study at NSD. And as soon as Sudha travelled to Delhi, she enrolled herself in the National School of Drama in the year 1963.

Her first job was as a radio artist

During an interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that her father passed away when she was in the eight standard and her mother had fallen ill. She said that due to financial problems, she started acting in plays and joined as a radio artist. Sudha also revealed that her salary was Rs 150.

Meeting with Om Shivpuri at NSD

Om Shivpuri was also her batchmate at the National School of Drama. Their closeness grew as they learned acting and further went on to get married. Sudha and Om Shivpuri tied the knot in 1968, and both continued to work in Delhi theatres.

She started her own theatre company

After their marriage, the duo began their own theatre company under the name Dishantar. They produced a lot of famous plays such as Aadhe-Adhure, Tughlaq. Om Shivpuri was also one of Bollywood's well-known actors.

First Bollywood movie

Sudha made her Bollywood debut in 1977 with the film 'Swami'. The actor received praises from fans and viewers and soon went on to woo fans with films like Insaaf Ka Taraju, Hamari Bahu Alka, Hum Dono, Sawan Ko Aane Do and many more.

Television

Sudha went on to work in the television industry and made a distinct identity of her own. She starred in serials like Aa Bull Mein mara, Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sheesh Ke Ghar, Waqt ka Dariya, Daman, Santoshi Maa, Ye Ghar, Kasam Se and many more.

Was famously known as ‘Baa’

Sudha got her big break from Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that released in the year 2000. With this show, she got a different identity in the industry and was famously known as Baa.

Fans did not want ‘Baa’ to die in the serial

During an interview with a news portal, Sudha revealed that there was public voting in which 99 per cent of people wanted Baa to remain in the show, even if she was 400 years old.

People used love taking her blessings

During an interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that when she went to Ahmedabad and Haridwar, many people used to touch her feet. She said that they used to ask her to bless them and some people were even older than her. She said that she used to bless them because they would become very happy. Sudha also revealed that they used to relate her to her character as Baa, and used to not bother about her age.

People wanted to see dressed as Baa even off-camera

She revealed that she was very comfortable in a salwar kameez but when she used to go out, people wanted to see her in saris. She said that they wanted her to dress like Baa even off-camera and would request her to wear saris.

