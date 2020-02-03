'Suits' Quotes To Live By; The Ultimate Harvey Specter Guide To Life

Suits recently wrapped up its final season. Set in a law firm in New York, this legal drama revolves around the lives of Harvey Specter and Mike Ross who have a secret to protect. Mike Ross is a lawyer who never graduated from any law school and Harvey is the only one who knows and now the duo has to keep their secret guarded.

The series stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Rick Hoffman in the lead roles. Apart from the amazing drama and cast, the series is always dripping in pop-culture references, with Harvey being their modern-day philosopher. Here are a few quotes to get you through life as quoted by the character from Suits and mainly, Harvey Specter.

Quotes to live by from the Suits guide to life

I don’t play the odds, I play the man - Harvey Specter

Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me - Harvey Specter

It’s going to happen, because I am going to make it happen - Harvey Specter

I don't respond to threats. I make them - Jessica Pearson

Ever loved someone so much, you would do anything for them? Yeah, well make that someone yourself and do whatever the hell you want - Harvey Specter

Life is like this and I like this - Harvey Specter

Win a no win situation by rewriting the rules - Harvey Specter

Let them hate, just make sure they spell your name right - Harvey Specter

Sometimes bitter memories become bittersweet when you share them with a friend - Donna Paulsen

That’s the difference between you and me. You wanna lose small, I wanna win big - Harvey Specter

Don't raise your voice, improve your argument - Harvey Specter

Give me a mountain – I'll climb it. Give me a Katy Perry song – I'll sing it - Louis Litt

Never destroy anyone in public when you can accomplish the same result in private - Harvey Specter

