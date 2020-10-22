Sukhi Mansacha Sadara Cast List: About The Stellar Cast Of This Upcoming Serial

Colours Marathi is coming with its brand new show Sukhi Mansacha Sadara. There has been quite a buzz regarding the cast of Sukhi Mansacha Sadara; as the casting includes some legendary Marathi cinema faces as well as some quite unexpected faces. Here are the actors in the cast of this show.

Take a look at the Sukhi Mansacha Sadara cast

Bharat Jadhav

Bharat Jadhav is a majorly popular face in the Marathi cinema; whether it is stage plays, film or the T.V. industry. He will be playing the lead role among the Sukhi Mansacha Sadara cast. With an experience of two decades, his work in the Marathi cinema has been nothing short of exceptional. Many eyes will be tuning to this show with this being Bharat Jadhav's new serial, and his presence in this show has definitely raised the expectations of the audience.

Rohini Hattangadi

Another stellar veteran of the Marathi cinema, Rohini Hatthangadi will definitely add to the ‘colors’ of this show. She will be portraying one of the important Sukhi Mansacha Sadar characters. She has done all types of roles and is popular among the Hindi audience as well, with her work in Hindi films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Saransh, Agneepath, Chalbaaz, and many more. Her addition has definitely raised the expectations of the cast of Sukhi Mansacha Sadara.

Shruja Prabhudesai

Shruja Prabhudesai is a theatre actor who has worked in many Marathi plays and serials. Her sharpened acting skills in theatre is probably one of the reasons why she has been chosen in the Sukhi Mansacha Sadara cast. Selected for her role quite early on, she is also expected to get one of the prominent Sukhi Mansacha Sadara characters.

Vijay Patwardhan

Vijay Patwardhan is the fourth actor to be selected in the cast. An actor with decent experience, he is also known for his work as a director and as a writer as well. It will be quite interesting to see which role he portrays in this show.

Sukhi Mansacha Sadara Promo

The promo of Sukhi Mansacha Sadar hints that it is likely going to be a delightful watch to the audiences. The 'slice of life' look and feel in this promo would be quite relatable for the audiences to watch. With a cast filled with some highly decorated actors, this show is likely to bring high expectations and excitement for its audience.

