Sukirti Kandpal On 'Story 9 Months Ki': It Reflects Changing Sensibilities And Thoughts

Actor Sukirti Kandpal has returned to the television industry after a break of two years. She spoke about her role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki on Sony Entertainment Television. The actor revealed the reason for signing up for the same to be a progressive outlook, which holds a lot of relevance these days. Read on:

Sukirti on Story 9 Months Ki: Reflects changing sensibilities & thoughts of people

Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki, shared her reason for taking up this role. She expressed, "Story 9 Months Ki is an entertaining show with a progressive outlook which is relevant in today's day and age. The concept of single motherhood and IVF is being highlighted for the first time on Indian Television, and it is adding to the changing landscape of television. Thanks to shows like these, the content on Indian television is more liberal, relatable yet entertaining”.

Additionally, the actor said, "For me, it is important to be part of a project that has an appealing subject and something new and challenging. I feel this show is a perfect blend of everything that I was looking for. I also hope that with our show people understand the many virtues and possibilities that IVF has brought about today for women. We need more such shows on television that reflect the changing sensibilities and thoughts of people to be projected on the screen."

Story 9 Months plot

In the past few years, finite fiction shows with a progressive storyline on Sony Entertainment Television have successfully struck the right chord with the audience. Recently, the channel’s new serial Story 9 Months Ki emerged out as another endearing narrative about ‘Choice Motherhood’ through In Vitro Fertilization or IVF.

It showcases how the protagonist of the show chooses to become a mother without a partner, opting to embrace motherhood on her own terms. Interested viewers can watch Sukirti Kandpal essaying the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki from Monday to Thursday at 10:30 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from PR)

