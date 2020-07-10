Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Video Of Wife Imitating Son Ved, Calls It 'Rustic Parenting'

Actor Sumeet Vyas recently posted a video of his wife and son that is doing the rounds on the internet. A few weeks ago, Sumeet and his wife had welcomed their newborn baby. Since then, fans of the actors have been excited to catch more glimpses of the newborn.

Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's rustic parenting is adorable

Sumeet Vyas shared an adorable video of his wife actor Ekyta Kaun and their son Ved on his Instagram account. Using the Reel feature of Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor filmed little Ved curled up in his mother’s arms as she imitates him in a baby voice. Sumeet captioned the video “Rustic patenting” and the video has Naina Da Kya Kasoor playing in the background. Check out the video below.

Sumeet Vyas Instagram video

Fans react

Sumeet Vyas’ Tripling co-star, Maanvi Gagroo commented on the video soon after it went up on Instagram. Several other fans wrote some of the famous dialogues of series that Sumeet Vyas has worked in. Many other fans sent much love to the actors and their newborn. There were several fans who expressed how much they enjoyed watching the video and how adorable their newborn son is. Check out the fan comments below.

Sumeet Vyas had earlier shared a priceless picture of wife Ekta Kaul and son Ved on his Instagram account. The picture announced the birth of the baby and Sumeet had written a sweet yet humorous message along with it. He had mentioned how his wife and son had already become a team and Sumeet was just comic relief in their routine. Sumeet had also written that his wife is the most awesome mother he has seen after his own. Check out the picture below.

Actor Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas had tied the knot in September in the year 2018. The two welcomed their son in June of this year. The two have always shared adorable pictures with each other on social media and have delighted their fans. Check out some of the pictures below.

