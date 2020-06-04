Sumona Chakravarti Of 'TKSS' Fame Has Been Part Of THESE Bollywood Movies

Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen as Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show, has done several television shows and Bollywood films. The stunning actor first rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's much loved Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Post, that she featured in some famous Hindi movies as well. Let's take a look at the list of movies Sumona Chakravarti has featured in so far.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Funny Moments On 'TKSS' To Cast Your Monday Blues Away

Times when Sumona Chakravarti featured in films

Mann (1999)

Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala gave a blockbuster hit in the form of Mann in the year 1999. Sumona Chakravarti was also a part of the film's ensemble cast. She played the role of Neha, a child artist in the romantic drama. In fact, when Manisha Koirala came on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, to promote Dear Maya, both of them met after 18 years. Sumona also shared an adorable post in social media with Manisha, take a look.

How time flies...

Year '99 when i worked wit u in Mann & now after 18yrs... @mkoirala it was absolutely lovely meeting u again😃🤗🤗#TKSS pic.twitter.com/al7s9i2q5K — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) May 11, 2017

Aakhari Decision (2010)

Aakhari Decision, helmed by filmmaker Deepak Kumar Bandhu, released in the year 2010. Sumona Chakravarti played the lead role in this romantic- action film. She was paired opposite Amar Sidhu in the Bollywood film. Irrespective of fewer promotions Aakhari Decision managed to fare well at the box-office. It was also screened at Pravasi Film Festival in Delhi, 2010 out of a plethora of films. Checkout this melodious video song from the Sumona Chakravarti movie.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh And Hubby Parmeet Sethi Giving #couplegoals In These Pics; See Here

Barfi (2012)

Sumona Chakravarti's most notable Bollywood film is unarguably Barfi!. Sumona essayed the role of Shruti aka Illeana's friend in the drama film. She also encourages Shruti to talk to Barfi!. Sumona was a part of several important initial scenes in Barfi!, wherein Shruti starts developing feelings for Barfi!. Filmmaker Anurag Basu directed Barfi, Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz bagged numerous awards for the film as well. Barfi! was a blockbuster hit. Take a look at an interesting scene from the movie.

Also Read: World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

Kick (2014)

Sumona Chakravarti essayed the role of Vidhi in Kick. She is also a part of the introductory scene of Salman Khan in the film. Dressed as a bride, Sumona Chakravarti did full justice to her role in Kick as Jacqueline Fernandez's friend. Her character introduces Devi to Shaina. Kick did exceptional business at the box-office of over Rs.400 crores and was helmed by director Sajid Nadiadwala. Checkout Sumona's scene in the film.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Love Per Square Foot' Was The First Indian Netflix Movie;Read More Trivia

Phir Se (2015)

The last movie which Sumona Chakravarti did was Phir Se starring Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli. The HumTum fame director tried his luck in acting with Phir Se movie, which released in 2015 after getting delayed for three years. Even though there was a lot of buzz and anticipation around the film it failed to create any wonder upon release. Sumona played a supporting role in the movie as Pia. Take a look at this uber-cool song from the Kunal Kohli movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.