Sumona Chakravarti Reveals She Has To Ask For Work, Many May Have Forgotten She Exists

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for quite a time now. The actor was last seen in the movie Kick in 2014, but since then has stuck to the reality show. In a candid interview with a leading daily, Sumona shared about what she does other than The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sumona thinks she is forgotten

Sumona Chakravarti shared in the interview that she doesn't socialize much with people. She also refrains from attending parties. She talked about how she is usually at home. She catches up with her friends after the shooting. She then jokingly said that many might have forgotten about the fact that she exists. She then added on a serious note that it is very important to make one's presence felt these days if one wants to continue in this profession of acting.

Sumona also shared that she is not getting the type of work she is craving. Chakravarti also pointed out that people often misunderstand her. She revealed that people think that she is arrogant and asks for heavy remuneration. But it is not the truth. She further added that she, being an actor, demands what she deserves and always negotiates if its a good project. She also admitted that her PR skills are definitely not up to the mark.

She finally said that she has been trying to improve her approach. She has been meeting people, calling and messaging them. She is literally asking for work, she claimed. She added that there is no shame in asking for work and that she was under the impression before that she just needs to improve herself with her work and rest will fall in place, which isn't enough.

Sumona Chakravarti claimed that there is a long way to go for results. She shared that she would like to do some lead characters or a character that is essential to the plot. She doesn't want to do a character that has no impact on the progress of the story. She also suggested that she is fascinated with a psycho character or a police/intelligence officer.

