Sumona Chakravarti Expresses Gratitude As She Achieves 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen in the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show recently took to her social media to express her gratitude as she crossed the 1 million followers mark on Instagram. She shared a post thanking all her fans to help her achieve this milestone. The actor also shared a post on her Instagram story expressing the same.

Sumona Chakravarti expressed her gratitude

Talking about the same, Sumona shared a picture of herself on the post wherein she can be seen striped saree with blue and green colored blouse. She can be seen sporting traditional dangler earrings along with the look while she has her hands folded in the picture. She had a beautiful message for her fans and followers on this occasion. The actor wrote in the caption of the post how she is thankful to all her fans from her heart.

She further thanked them for their unconditional love, support & blessings. Sumona further added how her heart is overflowing with gratitude and happiness. The Kasturi actor further called herself a 'sentimental fool' as she expressed that knowing that 1 million human beings follow her, has made her extremely emotional. She used the hashtag of 'Love Is All You Need'. Take a look at her post.

Sumona Chakravarti thanks her '1 million family'

Sumona also shared a post on her Instagram story expressing the same. She shared a screenshot of her Instagram profile highlighting her 1 million follower mark. She wrote that she cannot express her happiness on this milestone and thanked her 1 Million Instagram family.

She further stated that she is dancing in her head after this latest achievement. The fans also expressed their love for the actor. One of the fans also stated how she only comments on Sumona's profile out of all the celebs. Take a look at her Instagram story and the reaction of her fans under her post.

Currently, Sumona essays the role of Bhoori who is Titli Yadav's sister, in The Kapil Sharma Show. She was also seen playing Kapil's childhood friend and wife in the earlier editions of the show. Sumona was also seen in successful shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hai, Kasturi, Kasam Se, Jamai Raja, and Ek Thi Nayka.

