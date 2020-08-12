Sumona Chakravarti Talks About The Effects Of Pandemic In 'mid Week Reality Check' Post

Actor Sumona Chakravarti recently took to Twitter to share some thoughts on the current unprecedented times and how it has been affecting people around the world. She put up a long note speaking about why people should be more compassionate and supportive of each other in the present situation. She has called the note a mid-week reality check and her fans can be seen agreeing with her claims in the comments section of the post.

Sumona Chakravarti’s reality check

Actor Sumona Chakravarty recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the various underlying effects of the ongoing pandemic. In the Twitter post, she has shared a post made by a South African model, Carmen Solomons. The long note has highlighted how various businesses are crumbling down due to the ongoing pandemic. She can be seen speaking about leading brands like Zara, Chanel, Starbucks, and Victoria’s Secret, amongst others.

She has also thrown some light on how various people have lost their jobs during the pandemic while various others have been suffering from heavy debts. The post also pointed out that a huge number of businesses had to be shut down due to the limited number of consumers.

The post shared by Sumona Chakravarti also speaks about how people need to complain less and appreciate more. The post also shed light on how, if a company is paying the people well during such difficult times, they must be appreciated to a great extent.

The post made by the African model also speaks about how 2020 is more about survival. People need to be more grateful for what they have as being responsible is extremely necessary at this point. She has also written that people must look after each other and the communities that they live in.

The long note on Sumona Chakravarti’s Twitter also says that people need to support each other in the present times, by helping friends in their businesses or by going local and sticking to businesses in their communities. Have a look at the meaningful note shared by Sumona Chakravarti here.

Mid week reality check !!! pic.twitter.com/I7lmLplygl — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) August 12, 2020

Sumona Chakravarti is an Indian actor who is known for various appearances on Indian television. She is renowned for her work in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, and The Kapil Sharma Show, amongst others. She has also worked in films like Barfi! and Kick.

