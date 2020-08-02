Sunil Grover Was Discovered By Popular Comedian Jaspal Bhatti; Read

Sunil Grover started his career as a radio jockey called RJ Sud for the popular show Hansi K Phuware for Radio Mirchi. He made his TV debut with the popular comedy show, Full Tension in 1995. He shot to fame with his character as Guthi in Comedy Nights with Kapil. The comedian quit the show for a while due to some issues and later returned to it. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, he revealed how he was discovered by satirical comic Jaspal Bhatti.

Popular comic Jaspal Bhatti discovered Sunil Grover in an event

Jaspal Singh Bhatti was the one who gave Sunil Grover his first big break. Narrating the story of how it happened, Sunil revealed that he was studying in Chandigarh when Bhatti came to his college to conduct auctions. He added that he randomly auditioned and thought he did not do well but was selected by Jaspal.

Sunil Grover added that he did not have any mobile phone back in those days and therefore, Jaspal Bhatti sent one of his team members to inform Grover that he was selected. Later, Grover did several stage shows with the satirical comic and his wife Savita Bhatti. He revealed that he also did a few cameo roles in some of Bhatti's serials. The comedian said that Bhatti was a visionary who had the ability to spot talent in people even when they did not believe in themselves.

Who is Jaspal Singh Bhatti?

Jaspal Singh Bhatti is a popular Indian comedian who hails from Amritsar, Punjab. He is one of the most popular comic personalities in the country and is known for his satirical takes on the everyday problems of a common man. He is known for films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Full Tension, and Power Cut. He was also popularly known for hosting and writing his Doordarshan show, titled Flop Show that aired in 1989.

Bhatti has also done cameo roles in films like Fanaa, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Chak De Phatte. Jaspal was married to Savita Bhatti from 1985. She also resumed her husband's Nonsense Club which speaks up against the social and political evils in the country. Jaspal Singh Bhatti passed away in a road accident in 2012.

