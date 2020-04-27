Sunil Grover Reveals Details Of Late Night Phone Calls From His Friends; Issues Warning

Sunil Grover is one of the popular comedians and actors in Bollywood. He is best known for his role in Comedy Nights with Kapil where he played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on the show. The actor is also quite active on social media and he is seen entertaining his fans during the quarantine. He also posted a video on Instagram where he talked about Coronavirus vaccine.

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover Shares A Painting Of Katrina Kaif, Calls It A Result Of Lockdown; See Picture

Sunil Grover's reply to his friends

Sunil Grover recently posted a video on Instagram where he revealed that a few of his friends were drunk and called him at night. In the video, the comedian said that his friends were telling him that there is no need to be tensed about Coronavirus as they are there with him and they will find a solution to Coronavirus by inventing a vaccine. The actor then strictly warned them to take care of their transport business instead of harrassing him with such late night calls.

He also told his friends to stop calling and disturbing him. The comedian ended the video by saying thank you. He captioned the video as 'Raat ki calls'. The actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt in the video with a black hat. Fans also commented on the post with laughing emojis. The post gained over 289K views on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover's Fun Banter With Neena Gupta On Instagram Is Unmissable

This is not the first time the actor has posted a video on Instagram. The actor is also seen posting some comedy videos on Instagram. In this comedy video, the actor is seen talking to Sumit Sethi where he asked Sunil Grover what did he do the entire day. The comedian gave a funny reply. Many celebrities like Badshah, Paresh Pahuja, Ali Asgar and more commented on the Instagram post. The post received over 712K views. The actor also posted another video where he thanked the front-liners who are helping India combat Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ALSO READ | Kiku Sharda Talks About About How Much He Misses The 'TKSS' Set & Ex Co-star Sunil Grover

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover Acts Like Aamir Khan, Jokes About Himself Not Being 100% Safe; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.