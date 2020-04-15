Sunil Grover Acts Like Aamir Khan, Jokes About Himself Not Being 100% Safe; Watch

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of him impersonating actor Aamir Khan. In this video, Sunil Grover talks about going to the market to return his mask and sanitiser. Grover’s fans are loving his creativity amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to an extended lockdown in the country. This lockdown has led to several movie and TV shoots being halted or postponed. Amidst this lockdown, celebrities are using social media extensively to connect with their fans and sharing their routines during this lockdown.

Sunil Grover uploaded a video of himself impersonating Aamir Khan in this video. In this recent upload, Sunil Grover is getting ready to go to the market to get his “fake mask” and sanitiser exchanged. In the video, the comedian says that his mask is “N-95” and his sanitiser is only 99.9% safe. None of these items assure 100% safety hence he wants to return them.

This hilarious take on masks and sanitisers is being loved by Sunil Grover’s fans. They are commenting with heart emojis and are also saying that they enjoyed this impersonation. But this is not the first time that Sunil Grover has impersonated a Bollywood actor amidst the lockdown.

On April 13, 2020, Sunil Grover nailed Ajay Devgn’s voice and uploaded a video about being quarantined at a place with “network issues”. Fans once again showed their support to Sunil Grover and loved this video. Watch it here.

