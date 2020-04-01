Sunil Grover Highlights Irony Of Coronavirus Pandemic Through Sarcasm, See Pic

Trust the comedians to speak the most profound truth with a twist of humour and actor-comedian Sunil Grover's recent tweet is testament to that. The Special 26 actor took to his Twitter account and shared the most ironically relevant thought during the lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country. He tweeted a picture that said, "2019- Stay away from negative people. 2020- Stay away from positive people." and captioned the post by urging his fans to nevertheless 'stay at home'.

Stay at home guys! pic.twitter.com/DfWyAZwvOY — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Sunil Grover, who was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat and is known for his sketch comedy characters like Gutthi and Dr.Mashoor Gulati, is busy lightening the mood of his fans by posting funny memes on his social media. Earlier on Monday, the actor posted a funny picture on his social media related to the 21-day lockdown. He captioned the post as, "Ha ha creativity ! Inko inaam main 10 kg aata free milna chahiye! (He should be given 10 kg of flour free of cost for his creativity).".

What's next for Sunil Grover?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunil Grover will be making his digital debut soon. Reports reveal that the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series titled Tandav. The series has an ensemble cast of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Amyra Dastur, Sarah-Jane Dias, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, among others in pivotal roles. Touted to be a political thriller, the series is likely to be released soon on the OTT platform.

