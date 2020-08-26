Here's The Actual Scene Where Kokilaben Grilled Gopi Bahu, Watch Video

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song by Yashraj Mukhate has been a trending topic on the internet ever since it released last week. An internet user recently released the original clip from the serial and revealed what the actual conversation between Rashi, Gopi Bahu, and Kokilaben was like. In the video, it is also evident that Kokilaben was already aware of Rashi's notorious act and the truth behind the cooker blast.

Original ‘Wo Rashi Thi’ scene

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent musical piece with a dramatic Saath Nibhana Saathiya scene has been the Internet’s latest addiction. The song features a scene from the serial where Kokilaben lashes out at Gopi Bahu while she is digging out the truth about the cooker mishap that has left the Modi family in shock. A YouTube channel recently revealed what the actual dialogue exchange, between Kokilaben and her two daughters-in-law, was like.

In the video posted, Kokilaben can be seen maintaining her calm in the initial part of the video as she confronts Gopi Bahu about the series of incidents. The video gives viewers the idea that Kokilaben is already aware of what the truth is but wants to hear it from Gopi Bahu. Hence she pressurises Gopi bahu to think properly about what happened in the kitchen before the cooker blasted. Gopi Bahu, frightened by Kokilaben’s rage and tone, reveals after much effort that Rashi was the one who stayed back in the kitchen at the time of the incident.

Kokilaben also explains to the family how Rashi got rid of the channe that were already in the cooker just to put Gopi bahu in a tricky spot. The family is shocked at the revelation as they did not see the twist coming. Have a look at the video posted on YouTube here.

Read Real Name Of Rashi Of 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' And Other Actors Who Featured In The Show

Also read Kokilaben's Viral Song And Other Rib-tickling Raps That Left The Internet In Splits

Yashraj Mukhate’s music video featuring Kokilaben, Rashi, and Gopi Bahu was quick to go viral on various social media platforms within hours of its release. The viral piece was also shared by a number of renowned personalities including Anurag Kashyap. Have a look at the viral rap song here.

Read 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap's Funny Recreation By Ronit Ashra Leaves Fans In Splits

Also read Woh Rashi Thi - Mystery Solved As Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale Admits To Being The Culprit

Image courtesy: Stills from Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.