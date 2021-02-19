Sunil Grover Shares A Cryptic Video On Instagram Amidst Rumors Of His 'TKSS' Comeback

Sunil Grover was last seen in the web-series Tandav with Saif Ali Khan but is now in the news for his rumoured comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show. The character, who played the very popular character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, quit the show in the year 2017 over a spat with Kapil Sharma. Sunil Grover has now taken to his Instagram handle and shared a message with his fans amidst rumors of his comeback.

Sunil Grover's video on Instagram

Gabbar is Back actor Sunil Grover recently shared a poem by Gulzar on his social media handle which got his fans and followers curious about his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian posted a small video of himself walking in a garden, while Gulzar's poem Main Tenu Phir Milangi played in the background. The caption read, "I will meet you again, don't know where and how.. but will meet you again."

Sunil has a following of 4.3 million people on Instagram and his latest post garnered close to 55k likes within a day of posting it. The majority of the comments were people speculating that the poem was about his comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show. Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also commented saying that this poem by Gulzar was his favourite. While one of Grover's followers wrote, "To meet Kapil ðŸ˜ŠðŸ”¥ ", another one stated, "Gutti coming back again paaajiiiiiiâ¤ï¸".

The controversy between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show cast members Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left the show in the year 2017 over an ugly spat during their tour in Australia. An eyewitness said that Kapil Sharma got upset that his cast members started eating their food without him, while he was finishing his drink. While Sunil Grover tried to calm Kapil down, the latter hurled a shoe at him. Upset by Sharma's actions, the cast members stepped down from the show. The duo hasn't worked together since their 2017 spat. Although they do wish each other on Twitter during birthdays and other special occasions, there has been no confirmation of them coming back together for a show.

Thank you bha ji for your wishes and love. ðŸ¤— https://t.co/UNb2zWWY1F — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) August 3, 2020

Image Credits: Sunil Grover Official Instagram Account

