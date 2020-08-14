Sunil Grover Shares Hilarious 'My Heart Will Go On' Video Featuring A Man In Dhoti; Watch

On August 13, comedian-actor Sunil Grover took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious video. In the video, a man's back is seen, who is standing near the sea while sporting a peach-colour shirt teamed with a white dhoti. In the video, the dhoti of the man is seen waving in the air. The tune of a popular song from the film Titanic can be heard in the background. Instagramming the video, Sunil Grover wrote a short caption, which read, "Murli Monroe". Scroll down the funny video from Sunil Grover's Instagram wall.

Sunil Grover's hilarious video feat. Murli Monroe

The Murli Monroe video of Sunil managed to garner more than 857k views (and is still counting) within a couple of hours. On the other side, it also gave a good laugh to actor Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, and Sumeet Vyas, among many others. Meanwhile many from his 4M followers flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. A few of his fans came up with a witty reply as they wrote the lyrics of some popular Bollywood songs. A fan wrote, "Udi udi jaye Udi udi jaye" while another Instagram user asserted, "Ye jo halka halka....fitoor hai". Amid all the funny comments, a user wrote, "Natural AC".

Sunil Grover's funny videos

The media feed of the 43-year-old comedian-actor is quite entertaining as he has often shared funny videos. A few days back, he shared a video, surfing online, which took hilarious take on a face mask. In the video, a man snipped the face mask and later showed that it carried a sim card, a transmitter and a spy camera, among many other things.

Another video post of him featured an old man, who was asked to choose one option. After listening to option A, which was to stay with his wife for the rest of his life, in a quick response, he chose option B without even listening to it. Scroll down to check out some funny videos from Sunil Grover's social media profile.

Sunil Grover's projects

Talking about his professional front, Grover was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, which was released in 2019. Recently, he announced his comeback on TV with the first promo of his upcoming comedy show. The show, titled Gangs of Filmistaan, will air on Star Bharat from August 31 at 8 PM.

