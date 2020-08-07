Sunil Grover To Make Comeback On TV With New Comedy Show 'Gangs Of Filmistaan'

TV celebrity Sunil Grover is popular for his comic roles in several reality shows. After a long break, the actor is all set to make his comeback to Indian television. Sunil Grover is set to return to the small screen with a brand new comedy show. The proceeds of the show will reportedly go to Covid-19 relief.

Sunil Grover's TV show to send proceeds to Covid-19 relief

Sunil Grover’s TV show will air on Star Bharat and according to reports by Mumbai Mirror, the show will be titled as Gangs of Filmistan. Speaking about his upcoming TV show, Sunil Grover said that he does not know how to make the vaccine for Covid-19, but he surely knows how to entertain people and is aiming towards it. Sunil Grover’s TV show will not have any live audience or celebrity guests.

The actor will be seen as a don who wants to be entertained in his upcoming show, while people will come and perform for him. Sunil Grover said that this will be his first show for which he will be sitting on the other side (referring to where the judges sit), while people will come and perform for him. In this way, he will also be maintaining social distancing. The other cast of Sunil Grover’s TV show includes Shilpa Shinde, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Jatin Suri and Paritish Tripathi.

Sunil Grover is popular for his characters as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, that he used to play on The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking about this, he said that he will not be revisiting any of his iconic characters from his old show. He said that his character on the new show will be different, but he wants to make people laugh with the same intention as his earlier characters. Sunil Grover had no intentions of making a comeback to TV, but the offer he got was too good to pass.

Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after he reportedly got into a fight with actor Kapil Sharma, the host of the show. He was last seen in Salman Khan’s movie Bharat. During an interview, while promoting the film, Sunil Grover said that people would not care if he was a part of the film or not and also added that it was Salman Khan’s film, so people would flock theatres. The actor also added that doing film excites him as he gets to be a part of the film world and explore different genres.

