Sunil Grover's Funny Take On Network Connectivity Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Sunil Grover is known for his witty takes on situations in many of his social media posts. The comedian shared a 20-second video on his Twitter amid coronavirus lockdown. He was seen reiterating a funny dialogue originally acted out by Ajay Devgn in film Dilwale which also starred Sunil Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Sunil Grover gave his own twist to the popular dialogue.
In the video shared by comedian Sunil Grover, he is dressed in casual attire. It looks like he is not having great accessibility online as he tweaked the popular dialogue, "Hume toh apno ne luta gairo me kahan dum tha, hamari kashti toh wahan doobi jahan paani kam tha". This means that, "someone has betrayed him and he had known the person since ages", in the film. However Sunil’s version goes, “Hame toh Apno ne loota, Stock market me kahan dum tha, hum toh quarantine bhi whai hue jahan network kam tha”, which means that, he does not fear stock market crash but he is stuck in an area where there is poor network connectivity.
Hello! Network ! pic.twitter.com/H2fIltJKQo— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 13, 2020
Sunil Grover captioned the video, "Hello Network!", which suggests that he finally received it as he was sharing the video. Fans had hilarious reactions to this small take on connection problems faced during the quarantine. Some fans could relate to the situation during coronavirus lockdown.
Best comedian in the world 👌👌— Rahul tiwari (@Tiwarirahul197) April 13, 2020
Love the way you are❤Always unique.. Mood definately changes by hearing you🥰— Kalyani Mahakulkar (@KalyaniMahakul_) April 13, 2020
Yes!! Network speaking sunil bhai. Tell me what's your concerns 🤔— Nikhil Singh (@IamNsingh_) April 13, 2020
